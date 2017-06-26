See Who's Speaking at BizBash Live: L...

See Who's Speaking at BizBash Live: Los Angeles

18 hrs ago

The event's education sessions, taking place July 19 at the California Market Center, will offer CSEP and CPCE credits for the first time. Tackling topics such as how to legally plan events with marijuana and what you need to know about augmented reality, the speakers at BizBash Live: Los Angeles will cover issues important to a variety of event professionals.

