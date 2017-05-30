Second driver pleads not guilty in cr...

Second driver pleads not guilty in crash that killed Jesse Esphorst Jr.

The driver of one of the cars involved in the crash that killed a star South High School baseball player in Torrance pleaded not guilty Thursday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges, authorities said. Darryl Leander Hicks, 29, of Los Angeles appeared in Torrance court for his arraignment after two previous postponements so he could hire a lawyer.

