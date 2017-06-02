Screen it from the rooftops: How outdoor movies have become a 'selfie paradise' for millennials
April Torres settles in her seat before Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas" on the roof at Hollywood's Montalban Theater. The Rooftop Cinema Club offers iconic movies complete with outdoor seating, wireless headphones and a rooftop bar, all under the California sky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival)
|4 hr
|APutcha
|1
|White Male Privilege
|10 hr
|Really
|12
|Maxine waters
|13 hr
|Defeat Maxine wTers
|2
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|17 hr
|just lovin it
|1
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|19 hr
|Wilmer baggins
|3
|Review: Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed
|LOS ANGELES DODGERS
|1
|Review: Los Angeles Chargers
|Wed
|universion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC