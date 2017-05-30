Safety improvements come to Vista del Mar in Playa del Rey, but not everyone is happy
Along Vista Del Mar north of Imperial Highway, a revamp of parking and driving lanes near Dockweiler State Beach has recently been completed. Parking is mostly diagonal to the curb with a large safety area for backing up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival)
|6 hr
|APutcha
|1
|White Male Privilege
|11 hr
|Really
|12
|Maxine waters
|15 hr
|Defeat Maxine wTers
|2
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|18 hr
|just lovin it
|1
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|20 hr
|Wilmer baggins
|3
|Review: Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed
|LOS ANGELES DODGERS
|1
|Review: Los Angeles Chargers
|Wed
|universion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC