'Roller Dreams' Clip: L.A. Film Fest ...

'Roller Dreams' Clip: L.A. Film Fest Doc Looks Back at Venice Beach Skaters

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Here's a first look at the documentary Roller Dreams , which will have its international premiere Sunday at the Los Angeles Film Festival . The film uses archival footage, photographs and interviews with skaters and others to tell the overlooked history of roller dancing in Venice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home 16 hr Ann 1
Marilyn Monroe's estate stolen from her Sun ger... 23 hr Lawyer 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun Fitus T Bluster 20,939
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... Sat AmPieJam UncleSam 6
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... Sat hey hey hay 1
Johnny Depp Jun 16 BestRedVest 2
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive Jun 16 BestRedVest 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,866,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC