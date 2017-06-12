'Roller Dreams' Clip: L.A. Film Fest Doc Looks Back at Venice Beach Skaters
EXCLUSIVE: Here's a first look at the documentary Roller Dreams , which will have its international premiere Sunday at the Los Angeles Film Festival . The film uses archival footage, photographs and interviews with skaters and others to tell the overlooked history of roller dancing in Venice.
