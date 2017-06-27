Road trip from Los Angeles: The 12 be...

Road trip from Los Angeles: The 12 best places to stay, mapped

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

There are plenty of road trip-ready destinations from Los Angeles that are worth the full charge or tank of gas. If you're planning to hit the probably not-so-open highways out of the city this summer and are scouting for a beautiful place to stay, we've rounded up some of our favorite hotels, motels, B&Bs, and even glamping spots from San Diego to San Luis Obispo and Newport Beach to Palm Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnny Depp 1 hr BestRedVest 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,947
Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T... Mon Jan 1
Who are these that protest the protesters? Mon actorvet 1
ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes Sun Rodrigo 1
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico Jun 25 Rip Chen Picket 8
Women should stop wearing bras Jun 25 actorvet 4
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC