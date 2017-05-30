Regional Connector Tunnel Boring Machine a oeAngelia Breaks Through at...

Angeli, the Tunnel Boring Machine mining twin tunnels for the Regional Connector Transit Project achieved a key construction milestone as it broke through the underground wall of the Grand Avenue Arts/Bunker Hill Station in downtown Los Angeles, on June 1, four months after being launched in Little Tokyo. "The dream of connecting the Metro Rail system to the entire region is now becoming a reality with Angeli poised to continue her mission of completing the tunneling to 4th Street and Flower in a few months," said Metro Board Chair John Fasana.

