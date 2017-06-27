R2-D2 droid used in Star Wars films sells for $2.76m
In honor of May the Fourth this year, Lucasfilm cracked open the vault and gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at a small story change that happened in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, director Rian Johnson revealed he called in a favor to JJ Abrams while the latter was filming The Force Awakens.
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I HATE little dogs!
|18 hr
|doggito
|8
|Good Riddance Chris Paul
|22 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|Johnny Depp
|Wed
|Rip Chen Picket
|6
|Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T...
|Mon
|Jan
|1
|Who are these that protest the protesters?
|Jun 26
|actorvet
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes
|Jun 25
|Rodrigo
|1
