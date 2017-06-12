Pursuit Nabs Suspects in Latest BevMo! Smash and Grab
In surveilance video, a man flees police following a smash-and-grab robbery at a Culver City BevMo! on Monday, June 12, 2017. Suspects pursued from a burglary at a BevMo! store are being investigated for possible connections to a series of high-dollar smash and grabs that have targeted the big box wine and spirits chain.
