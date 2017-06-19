Producer: No evidence of 'Bachelor in Paradise' misconduct
No cast member misbehaved or was in jeopardy on the set of ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise," producer Warner Bros. said Tuesday after a review of show videotape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|4 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|77
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home
|Jun 18
|Ann
|1
|Marilyn Monroe's estate stolen from her Sun ger...
|Jun 18
|Lawyer
|1
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|6
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|1
|Johnny Depp
|Jun 16
|BestRedVest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC