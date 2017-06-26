Power restored to 2,000 in Sylmar aft...

Power restored to 2,000 in Sylmar after explosions hit DWP facility

Read more: LA Daily News

SYLMAR >> Power was restored to 2,000 Sylmar residents after a series of explosions hit a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power facility on Saturday night, authorities said. The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. at the facility located at 13101 Glenoaks Boulevard in Sylmar, authorities said, with 2,000 customers initially affected.

