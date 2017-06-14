Parking between the curb and sidewalk? Perhaps not for much longer, L.A. officials say

The Hernandez family walks along Miramar Street in Westlake, one neighborhood where a growing number of residents are parking their cars on the strip of land between the sidewalk and the curb. The Hernandez family walks along Miramar Street in Westlake, one neighborhood where a growing number of residents are parking their cars on the strip of land between the sidewalk and the curb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.