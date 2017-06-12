Paddle the strange, saline waters of ancient Mono Lake. And keep an eye out for little critters
Why: It's ancient and lunar. It impressed Mark Twain in the 19th century and Pink Floyd in the 20th .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|bill
|20,937
|Johnny Depp
|Fri
|BestRedVest
|2
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Fri
|BestRedVest
|3
|Women should stop wearing bras
|Fri
|BestRedVest
|3
|The Hills vs Jersey Shore
|Thu
|Stillnotoverthehills
|1
|Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13)
|Thu
|567abc
|22
|teens steal lapd cars
|Thu
|adamanter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC