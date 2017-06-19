Oxwood Inn Closes, Leaving Los Angeles Without a Single Lesbian Bar
Women's spaces have been slowly disappearing over the last decade, a phenomenon that was documented by JD Samson for Broadly two summers ago. Earlier this month, the Oxwood Inn, the last lesbian bar in Los Angeles County, shut its doors after 45 years in business, reports Los Angeles Magazine .
