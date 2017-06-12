One of two men shot, killed at Downey car audio shop identified
DOWNEY >> Authorities today identified one of two men fatally wounded when, according to police, they attempted to rob a Downey car audio shop at gunpoint. The shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. Monday at First Class Car Audio, 8856 Rosecrans Ave., the Downey Police Department reported.
