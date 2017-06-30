Obama Boulevard Gets Green Light In Los Angeles

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a proposal to rename a section of Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard, from Jefferson Boulevard to Arlington Avenue, reports ABC7 Los Angeles . Council President Herb Wesson , who represents the 10th district, supported the motion to rename the street for the nation's first Black president and the 44th commander-in-chief, according to the news station.

