Obama Boulevard Gets Green Light In Los Angeles
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a proposal to rename a section of Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard, from Jefferson Boulevard to Arlington Avenue, reports ABC7 Los Angeles . Council President Herb Wesson , who represents the 10th district, supported the motion to rename the street for the nation's first Black president and the 44th commander-in-chief, according to the news station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Male Privilege
|2 hr
|Miner
|23
|Enter to Win a FREE Fidget Spinner worth $25
|23 hr
|Trumpets
|1
|Do you think Donald Trump should be President? ...
|23 hr
|Trumpets
|1
|Maxine waters
|Fri
|Paul Kersey
|5
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|Fri
|Refuse to hate
|8
|Review: National Family Solutions
|Fri
|Happy2Hear
|2
|Women should stop wearing bras
|Fri
|AntiSaggyTitties
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC