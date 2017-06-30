Obama Boulevard Gets Green Light In L...

Obama Boulevard Gets Green Light In Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a proposal to rename a section of Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard, from Jefferson Boulevard to Arlington Avenue, reports ABC7 Los Angeles . Council President Herb Wesson , who represents the 10th district, supported the motion to rename the street for the nation's first Black president and the 44th commander-in-chief, according to the news station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Male Privilege 2 hr Miner 23
Enter to Win a FREE Fidget Spinner worth $25 23 hr Trumpets 1
Do you think Donald Trump should be President? ... 23 hr Trumpets 1
Maxine waters Fri Paul Kersey 5
Ban all Muslims from entering United States Fri Refuse to hate 8
Review: National Family Solutions Fri Happy2Hear 2
Women should stop wearing bras Fri AntiSaggyTitties 5
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,144 • Total comments across all topics: 282,159,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC