Obama Boulevard close to joining LAa s a Presidents Rowa
A 3 1/2 mile stretch of road through southwest Los Angles could soon be renamed Obama Boulevard in honor of the 44th president of the United States after the City Council votes on the matter today. The motion to rename Rodeo Road between Jefferson Boulevard and Arlington Avenue was introduced by Council President Herb Wesson, who represents the 10th Council District, which includes Rodeo Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I HATE little dogs!
|4 hr
|doggito
|8
|Good Riddance Chris Paul
|8 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|Johnny Depp
|12 hr
|Rip Chen Picket
|6
|Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T...
|Mon
|Jan
|1
|Who are these that protest the protesters?
|Jun 26
|actorvet
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes
|Jun 25
|Rodrigo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC