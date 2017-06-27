Obama Boulevard close to joining LAa s a Presidents Rowa

Obama Boulevard close to joining LAa ...

A 3 1/2 mile stretch of road through southwest Los Angles could soon be renamed Obama Boulevard in honor of the 44th president of the United States after the City Council votes on the matter today. The motion to rename Rodeo Road between Jefferson Boulevard and Arlington Avenue was introduced by Council President Herb Wesson, who represents the 10th Council District, which includes Rodeo Road.

