Nobu's Matsuhisa Turns 30: An Oral History of the Sushi...
The namesake sushi palace, which opened its doors in 1987, has since become a Hollywood mainstay and spawned a global empire that includes hotels. Now, the chef - along with early fan Michael Ovitz, Robert De Niro and other longtime partners - recounts how the legend was born.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival)
|9 hr
|APutcha
|1
|White Male Privilege
|14 hr
|Really
|12
|Maxine waters
|18 hr
|Defeat Maxine wTers
|2
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|21 hr
|just lovin it
|1
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|23 hr
|Wilmer baggins
|3
|Review: Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed
|LOS ANGELES DODGERS
|1
|Review: Los Angeles Chargers
|Wed
|universion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC