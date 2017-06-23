New Wilshire Grand hailed as a 'gorge...

New Wilshire Grand hailed as a 'gorgeous nest' for Los Angeles

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The Wilshire Grand Center is the 73-story skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles that replaces the old Wilshire Grand torn down in 2013. At 1,100 feet high, including the spire, it is the tallest building west of the Mississippi River.

