New Wilshire Grand hailed as a 'gorgeous nest' for Los Angeles
The Wilshire Grand Center is the 73-story skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles that replaces the old Wilshire Grand torn down in 2013. At 1,100 feet high, including the spire, it is the tallest building west of the Mississippi River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|free agent clippers
|7 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|I HATE little dogs!
|10 hr
|Rodents00
|1
|Follow me on SC!!!
|10 hr
|Hippie_Chic
|1
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|13 hr
|Mexican Sux
|5
|Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge...
|16 hr
|same all over
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Thu
|Ahmmad
|77
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|Thu
|secret Asian man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC