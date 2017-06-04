Mom fears improper maintenance in son's freak death on party bus

Jimmy Larsen planned to be at Northerly Island next weekend, catching the Dave Matthews Band concert with his sister Brittney, waiting for favorite songs like "Warehouse," "Sister" or "Bartender." He also particularly loved the song "The Best of What's Around," and to the 27-year-old, yet another DMB concert - he'd already been to more than 30 - was exactly that: the best way to spend time.

