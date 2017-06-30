Modern Acupuncture will soon be opening clinics throughout Southern California
The Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company, which touts itself as the nation's first acupuncture franchise, plans to open 150 locations nationwide by 2020. Todd Welker, a regional developer for the company, already has multiple franchisee deals pending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enter to Win a FREE Fidget Spinner worth $25
|5 hr
|Trumpets
|1
|Do you think Donald Trump should be President? ...
|5 hr
|Trumpets
|1
|Maxine waters
|14 hr
|Paul Kersey
|5
|White Male Privilege
|15 hr
|Coco lover
|22
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|16 hr
|Refuse to hate
|8
|Review: National Family Solutions
|17 hr
|Happy2Hear
|2
|Women should stop wearing bras
|17 hr
|AntiSaggyTitties
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC