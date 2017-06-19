Metrolink train strikes, kills man; San Bernardino Line delayed
Metrolink trains heading to San Bernardino along the San Bernardino Line are delayed after a person was struck and killed and on the tracks in Los Angeles, Metrolink and fire officials said. The train struck the man at 3:53 p.m. at 5150 E. State University Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
