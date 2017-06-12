Los Angeles 'Resist March' Replaces Pride Parade Which Replaced Gay Pride Parade
The Los Angeles pride parade, aka gay pride parade, this year was renamed the "Resist March," and tens of thousands turned out on Sunday, some carrying rainbow flags or signs reading "Love Trumps Hate" through Hollywood. Speakers included U.S. Reps.
