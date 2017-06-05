Los Angeles releases draft marijuana ...

Los Angeles releases draft marijuana business regulations

Los Angeles moved Thursday to bring order to its emerging legal marijuana industry, proposing rules for how and where the fragrant buds will be grown and sold while driving out rogue operators. There will be no swaying fields of bright green pot plants along the Hollywood Freeway - businesses will only be allowed to grow indoors.

