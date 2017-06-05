Los Angeles CEO is accused of asking alleged drug dealer to kill former business associate
Homeland Security investigators in New Orleans were listening to phone calls made by a suspected Los Angeles drug dealer last year when they heard a disturbing snippet of a conversation, according to court documents. Their target, who they believed to be a methamphetamine trafficker, told the person on the other end of the line that someone had asked if he could carry out a "hit," court records show.
