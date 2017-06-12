Lena Hall Rocks the Queer Film World ...

Lena Hall Rocks the Queer Film World With Her Affecting Lead Role in 'Becks'

A few women have played the title character in Hedwig and the Angry Inch since it hit off-Broadway in 1998. But last fall, when Tony Award winner Lena Hall stepped into Hedwig's signature fishnets, platform boots, and blond sausage curls only to peel away the artifice during the show's latter third, emerging topless in skintight boy shorts with mascara streaming down her face like war paint, her voice soaring with inimitable grit, she laid bare Hedwig's triumph of self-discovery and acceptance in a performance that was deeply of the moment, considering she played that role right before and after the 2016 election, during which individuality was under siege.

