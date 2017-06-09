LAX pylons light up like a rainbow for LA Pride weekend
Lighted pylons at the Century Boulevard entrance to Los Angeles International Airport will be a rainbow of color this weekend. Lighted pylons at the Century Boulevard entrance to Los Angeles International Airport will be a rainbow of color this weekend.
