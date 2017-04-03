Late in life, sex assault trial caps ...

Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's life and legacy

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

In this April 3, 2017 file photo, entertainer Bill Cosby leaves after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Bill Cosby doesn't plan to testify when he goes on trial Monday June 5, 2017 on sexual assault charges, but the rambling, disturbing testimony he gave a decade ago in the accuser's civil suit could prove just as crucial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ban all Muslims from entering United States 7 hr U CaL 1
Italy police under fire for letting mob boss gr... 12 hr Jane 1
Arizona man wears colander for driver's license... Sat Jean 1
lompoc parks Sat Mona Day 1
what's in lompoc? Sat Mona Day 1
What to Do if You are Wrongfully Accused of Har... (May '08) Sat Jorge Arriaza 108
News What Gwyneth Paltrow Has to Do With Saving the ... (Oct '14) Sat Memory cancer 13
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,057 • Total comments across all topics: 281,524,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC