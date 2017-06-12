Last-minute Fathera s Day gift ideas for Dad
If the fact that Sunday is Father's Day has snuck up on you, there's still time to get your Pops a nice gift on his big day. After a busy day of parenting, plenty of dads would love to relax with a good book, and luckily there are plenty out there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi...
|1 hr
|double foodie doggie
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Review: Days Inn LAX Airport
|8 hr
|DAYS INN LAX AIRPORT
|1
|Review: McDonald's Restaurants
|8 hr
|MCDONALDS LOS ANG...
|1
|Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13)
|8 hr
|WET N WILD WATERP...
|21
|5-Year-Old Boy Saves Pregnant Mom's Life By Rem...
|9 hr
|June
|1
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|16 hr
|Libertarians
|11
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC