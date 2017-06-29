LAPD officer wounded, suspect shot in El Segundo
A Los Angeles police officer and a suspect were wounded during a shooting in El Segundo early Thursday, authorities said. The shooting took place near Aviation and El Segundo boulevards during a multi-agency task force stakeout of a homicide suspect, said Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.
