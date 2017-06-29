LAPD officer wounded, homicide suspec...

LAPD officer wounded, homicide suspect shot to death in Hawthorne after pursuit

A police officer was shot and a murder suspect fatally wounded today in Hawthorne at the end of a pursuit that started in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The unidentified suspect was shot shortly before 10 a.m. after exchanging gunfire with several LAPD officers at the end of the pursuit near El Segundo and Aviation boulevards, KNX Newsradio reported.

