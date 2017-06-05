LAPD officer injured in Wilmington shooting; 1 suspect dead, 1 arrested
WILMINGTON >> A Los Angeles police officer was injured Tuesday night while responding to a shooting call in Wilmington, where one suspect was dead and a second was in custody, authorities said. The officer was injured while responding about 8:50 p.m. to the area of Wilmington Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
