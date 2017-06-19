LAPD officer arrested, accused of sex with underage cadet

LOS ANGELES >> The evolving scandal over the Los Angeles Police Department's cadet program took a lurid turn today with reports that an officer was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an underage female cadet. Los Angeles police would not immediately confirm the reports, which surfaced on various media outlets including KNX Newsradio and Univision about an hour ahead of a planned news conference by Chief Charlie Beck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.