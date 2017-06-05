LA Pride #ResistMarch draws massive crowd to Hollywood in support of LGBTQ rights

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Hollywood Sunday morning for Resist March, a national call for unity among communities across Los Angeles to defend the civil liberties of LGBTQ individuals and to remember the victims of the mass shooting last June at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. The march replaced the annual LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, an event that celebrates progress made within the LGBTQ community, so that “anyone who feels they are under threat,” can join the Resist March, founder Brian Pendleton said earlier this week.

