LA pioneering largest EV car sharing ...

LA pioneering largest EV car sharing program for disadvantaged communities

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

Mayor Eric Garcetti Friday unveiled what's being billed as the nation's largest EV car sharing program for disadvantaged communities, which will serve portions of Westlake, Pico Union, Koreatown, Echo Park and downtown Los Angeles. “We have to put sustainability at the center of everything we do in Los Angeles -- and putting more drivers in electric vehicles is a good way to clean our air,” Garcetti said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,... 3 hr binaries 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr ThomasA 20,926
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 8 hr Coal Miner 5
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... 18 hr Film Fan 4
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U... 18 hr Bella Esmail Moore 3
WARNING about David Borshell 19 hr Suing David Borshell 1
This new Los Angeles app is much safer for buyi... 22 hr jaimeaugusta1988 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,657,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC