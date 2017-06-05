LA pioneering largest EV car sharing program for disadvantaged communities
Mayor Eric Garcetti Friday unveiled what's being billed as the nation's largest EV car sharing program for disadvantaged communities, which will serve portions of Westlake, Pico Union, Koreatown, Echo Park and downtown Los Angeles. “We have to put sustainability at the center of everything we do in Los Angeles -- and putting more drivers in electric vehicles is a good way to clean our air,” Garcetti said.
