LA City Hall to Light Bat Signal in Honor of Actor Adam West

In this Sunday, Jan. 27, 1989 file photo, actors Adam West, left, and Burt Ward, dressed as their characters Batman and Robin, pose for a photo at the "World of Wheels" custom car show in Chicago. On Saturday, June 10, 2017, West's family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88. West, who was 88, lost his battle with leukemia Friday night in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.