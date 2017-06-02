L.A. leaders promised to spend $138 m...

L.A. leaders promised to spend $138 million on homelessness this year. Then reality hit

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at Wednesday's news conference about the 2017 homeless count. At left is Peter Lynn, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival) 6 hr APutcha 1
White Male Privilege 11 hr Really 12
Maxine waters 15 hr Defeat Maxine wTers 2
Trumped You Los Angeles 18 hr just lovin it 1
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb 20 hr Wilmer baggins 3
Review: Los Angeles Dodgers Wed LOS ANGELES DODGERS 1
Review: Los Angeles Chargers Wed universion 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,459,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC