L.A. leaders promised to spend $138 million on homelessness this year. Then reality hit
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at Wednesday's news conference about the 2017 homeless count. At left is Peter Lynn, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival)
|6 hr
|APutcha
|1
|White Male Privilege
|11 hr
|Really
|12
|Maxine waters
|15 hr
|Defeat Maxine wTers
|2
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|18 hr
|just lovin it
|1
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|20 hr
|Wilmer baggins
|3
|Review: Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed
|LOS ANGELES DODGERS
|1
|Review: Los Angeles Chargers
|Wed
|universion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC