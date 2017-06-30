KPCCa s popular a oeOff-Rampa program...

KPCCa s popular a oeOff-Rampa program to wind down Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pasadena Star-News

KPCC's popular “Off-Ramp” program will air its final show on Sunday. John Rabe, who has hosted the program for the past 11 years, has taken on a new role as the station's production and promotions director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MattWay&ChristinaCarey 29 min ReallyHaHa 1
News Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGB... 1 hr Pope Benedictum 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Resist and Persist 20,947
News Look at possible conflicts of interest in Trump... 2 hr Pope Benedictum 3
I HATE little dogs! 3 hr Moffat 12
White Male Privilege 14 hr Miner 23
Enter to Win a FREE Fidget Spinner worth $25 Fri Trumpets 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,775 • Total comments across all topics: 282,171,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC