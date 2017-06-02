Knife-Wielding Suspect Attacks Van Nuys Jogger, Police Say
CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Knife-Wielding Suspect Attacks Van Nuys Jogger, Police Say Police say the suspect took the victim's cell phone and pushed her into some bushes in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|1 hr
|Cat Man
|2
|Bones Belonging to Ancient Mammals Found Under ...
|2 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
|Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival)
|13 hr
|APutcha
|1
|White Male Privilege
|19 hr
|Really
|12
|Maxine waters
|22 hr
|Defeat Maxine wTers
|2
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|Thu
|Wilmer baggins
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC