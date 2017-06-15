Katie May's Estate Files Wrongful Dea...

Katie May's Estate Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Chiropractor

Summary: Katie May's family is suing the chiropractor that allegedly gave her a bad adjustment that led to her death. Former Playboy model Katie May died in February 2016 after suffering a stroke after a chiropractic adjustment.

