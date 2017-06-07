Karma delivers the first vehicle from...

Karma delivers the first vehicle from its Moreno Valley plant to a Los Angeles businessman

11 hrs ago

The employees of Karma Automotive cheer as Krishnan Menon, of Los Angeles, drives away as the first customer to take delivery of the new Revero built at their Moreno Valley factory on Monday, June 5, 2017. Krishnan Menon, of Los Angeles, sits in his new Karma Revero that he received at the Moreno Valley factory on Monday, June 5, 2017.

