Karma delivers the first vehicle from its Moreno Valley plant to a Los Angeles businessman
The employees of Karma Automotive cheer as Krishnan Menon, of Los Angeles, drives away as the first customer to take delivery of the new Revero built at their Moreno Valley factory on Monday, June 5, 2017. Krishnan Menon, of Los Angeles, sits in his new Karma Revero that he received at the Moreno Valley factory on Monday, June 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Tue
|Yaya
|1
|Maxine waters
|Tue
|actorvet
|4
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|Tue
|whats putin know
|1
|80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ...
|Tue
|Gerald
|1
|Contributers Needed for New Unscripted Comedy T...
|Tue
|MysticArts Jacob
|1
|casula
|Tue
|tuba toofpaste
|1
|Grandmother Sought In Fatal Stabbing Of Daughte...
|Tue
|frez no like armpits
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC