Judy Garland's remains enshrined in Hollywood mausoleum
In this Dec. 29, 1964 file photo, singer-actress Judy Garland greets her son Joseph, 9, and daughter Lorna, 12, after they arrive from California at New York's Kennedy International Airport, in New York. Garland's elder daughter Liza Minnelli poses with them at left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off...
|5 hr
|Jean
|1
|WARNING about David Borshell
|5 hr
|Adam W
|2
|Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,...
|13 hr
|binaries
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|19 hr
|Coal Miner
|5
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Fri
|Film Fan
|4
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U...
|Fri
|Bella Esmail Moore
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC