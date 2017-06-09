It's a 'Twilight' reunion. Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner turn...

After Moschino staged its colorful Vegas-themed spring/summer runway show at Milk Studios in Los Angeles , creative director Jeremy Scott hit Hollywood landmark The Roosevelt Hotel for a post-show rooftop celebration. Kristen Stewart , Fergie, Mark Ronson, Kaia and Presley Gerber, and Taylor Lautner were among those who turned out for the late night, al fresco affair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.