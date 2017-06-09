It's a 'Twilight' reunion. Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner turn...
After Moschino staged its colorful Vegas-themed spring/summer runway show at Milk Studios in Los Angeles , creative director Jeremy Scott hit Hollywood landmark The Roosevelt Hotel for a post-show rooftop celebration. Kristen Stewart , Fergie, Mark Ronson, Kaia and Presley Gerber, and Taylor Lautner were among those who turned out for the late night, al fresco affair.
