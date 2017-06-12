iQ Academy California-Los Angeles to Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremony
Twenty-nine students will graduate from iQLA, which helps students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties become independent, self-motivated learners. Operating since 2010, iQLA students are able to learn at their own pace, explore their interests and achieve their academic potential.
