Interfaith community to host Muslim friends for Ramadan

Motivated by a desire to continue to build on the relationships already established through such events as their "Interfaith Walk for Peace" and the "Interfaith Seder Experience," the Inland Valley Interfaith Working Group for Mideast Peace will host a Ramadan "break fast" program and meal at Temple Beth Israel in Pomona on Monday, June 5 beginning at 7 p.m. The IVIWG believes that this is the first time a synagogue has hosted the Islamic community for such a gathering in the greater Los Angeles area, though similar events have been held in San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago and London.

