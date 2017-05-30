Injured hiker rescued by helicopter from Granada Hills trail
GRANADA HILLS >> A woman hiker with a large cut on her head was plucked by helicopter from a Granada Hills trail Saturday and taken to a nearby hospital, a Los Angeles fire official reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a hiker-in-distress call just before noon at 12859 N. Neon Way near Doric Street in Granada Hills, said department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Italy police under fire for letting mob boss gr...
|3 hr
|Jane
|1
|Arizona man wears colander for driver's license...
|21 hr
|Jean
|1
|lompoc parks
|23 hr
|Mona Day
|1
|what's in lompoc?
|23 hr
|Mona Day
|1
|What to Do if You are Wrongfully Accused of Har... (May '08)
|Sat
|Jorge Arriaza
|108
|What Gwyneth Paltrow Has to Do With Saving the ... (Oct '14)
|Sat
|Memory cancer
|13
|Michelle Tuzee
|Sat
|MICHELLE TUZEE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC