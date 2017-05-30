Injured hiker rescued by helicopter from Granada Hills trail

GRANADA HILLS >> A woman hiker with a large cut on her head was plucked by helicopter from a Granada Hills trail Saturday and taken to a nearby hospital, a Los Angeles fire official reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a hiker-in-distress call just before noon at 12859 N. Neon Way near Doric Street in Granada Hills, said department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.

