In Defense of 'Anything'

In Defense of 'Anything'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Advocate

Years ago, I learned it was valuable to do my research before I address controversial issues. So I took the time to get to know the writer-director, most of the producers, and some of the cast and crew of the new movie Anything, starring Matt Bomer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 1 hr Ahmmad 77
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico 4 hr lighterthanyou 4
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... 4 hr secret Asian man 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home Jun 18 Ann 1
Marilyn Monroe's estate stolen from her Sun ger... Jun 18 Lawyer 1
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 6
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC