Iconic LA hot dog stand will have its day at new home in the Valley
The tale of the Tail o' the Pup stretches back to 1946, when it opened to searchlight fanfare at La Cienega and Beverly boulevards. But then one of the city's last “novelty” landmarks was uprooted for development.
