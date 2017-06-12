Iconic LA hot dog stand will have its...

Iconic LA hot dog stand will have its day at new home in the Valley

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

The tale of the Tail o' the Pup stretches back to 1946, when it opened to searchlight fanfare at La Cienega and Beverly boulevards. But then one of the city's last “novelty” landmarks was uprooted for development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump &Generals Bringing Back Military Draft? 3 hr Frank Underwood 1
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 6 hr Anonymous 7
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 6 hr Anonymous 10
White Male Privilege 6 hr Anonymous 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Tango 20,932
Schizoid Alert: Lisa Marquis Cut Above Casting 21 hr Ss playground 1
WARNING about David Borshell Tue Katie W 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at June 14 at 2:13PM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,665 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC