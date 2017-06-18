Iconic LA hot dog stand will have its day at new home at museum

The Tail O' the Pup, a celebrity hot dog that starred in movies, TV programs and commercials before being unmoored from its walk-up stand on San Vicente Boulevard, will soon find a permanent home in the San Fernando Valley. A famous hot dog stand looking like a giant weiner-on-a-bun that left Los Angeles a dozen years ago will soon turn tail and return home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.