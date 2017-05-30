#ICastIt Casting a Convention for Comic-Con the Musical
Calling all over-zealous comic book connoisseurs, cosplayers, and fandom aficionados! Can't wait for San Diego Comic-Con? Start the season early with "Comic-Con the Musical" at the Hollywood Fringe Festival! The musical follows three con attendees as they set out to achieve their goals and follow their dreams on an inspirational, nerdy, and comical journey through the world of cons. It started with a couple of songs and just kept growing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Male Privilege
|2 hr
|Really
|12
|Maxine waters
|5 hr
|Defeat Maxine wTers
|2
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|9 hr
|just lovin it
|1
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|11 hr
|Wilmer baggins
|3
|Review: Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed
|LOS ANGELES DODGERS
|1
|Review: Los Angeles Chargers
|Wed
|universion
|2
|Review: Los Angeles Rams
|Wed
|LOS ANGELES RAMS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC