#ICastIt Casting a Convention for Com...

#ICastIt Casting a Convention for Comic-Con the Musical

Calling all over-zealous comic book connoisseurs, cosplayers, and fandom aficionados! Can't wait for San Diego Comic-Con? Start the season early with "Comic-Con the Musical" at the Hollywood Fringe Festival! The musical follows three con attendees as they set out to achieve their goals and follow their dreams on an inspirational, nerdy, and comical journey through the world of cons. It started with a couple of songs and just kept growing.

